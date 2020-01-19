Gravette Fire Department Practice Putting Out Fires By Setting Buildings Ablaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Over a dozen firefighters from the Gravette Fire Department worked together on Saturday (Jan.18) to practice putting out fires by setting buildings ablaze, and putting them out.

There are some members of the department who have yet to see a real structure fire, and training for every scenario is important.

“There's no way to recreate this because this is actually what we’re going to be working with when we go out to these structure fires,” said Gravette Fire Chief David Orr.

The department set ablaze two buildings, one of them being a mobile home which are very quick to burn. Mobile homes are high-risk as they are not flame resistant. One firefighter described it as "lighting up quicker than a box of matches."

Training included teaching how to fight different types of fires, and to rescue victims. This was a rare occasion for the department as they usually have to simulate these scenarios in a warehouse. Now, they were grateful for the opportunity to get their hands dirty.

Gravette Fire Department responded to over 900 calls last year alone. They say they need to stay prepared for any scenario.

Gravette Fire Department will continue their training efforts with other training exercises just like this one throughout the year.