One Man Stabbed To Death In Clarksville, Suspect In Custody

Posted 8:47 pm, January 19, 2020, by

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Clarksville Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Love Circle around 4 p.m. today (Jan. 19).

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the stabbing victim, Harley Lowrance, 36.

Lowrance was transported to Johnson County Regional Medical Center by an ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect Billy Brewer, 42, was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

Brewer is being held at the Johnson County Detention Center awaiting a Probable Cause First Appearance.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.