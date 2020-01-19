One Man Stabbed To Death In Clarksville, Suspect In Custody

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Clarksville Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Love Circle around 4 p.m. today (Jan. 19).

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the stabbing victim, Harley Lowrance, 36.

Lowrance was transported to Johnson County Regional Medical Center by an ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect Billy Brewer, 42, was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

Brewer is being held at the Johnson County Detention Center awaiting a Probable Cause First Appearance.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

