Springdale Fire Department Responds To Residential Structure Fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire just before 9 p.m. last night (Jan. 19).

Crews arrived at the scene finding a bedroom and hallway on fire with extension into the attic.

They were able to successfully put out the fire saving most of the home.

A photo of the interior of the home was shared on their Facebook page with advice saying:

“This picture shows the impact of what a closed door can do in the event of a fire. Closing your door could slow the spread of smoke, heat, and flames and make a life-saving difference.”