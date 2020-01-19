Springdale Fire Department Responds To Residential Structure Fire

Posted 1:46 pm, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 01:45PM, January 19, 2020

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire just before 9 p.m. last night (Jan. 19).

Crews arrived at the scene finding a bedroom and hallway on fire with extension into the attic.

They were able to successfully put out the fire saving most of the home.

A photo of the interior of the home was shared on their Facebook page with advice saying:

“This picture shows the impact of what a closed door can do in the event of a fire. Closing your door could slow the spread of smoke, heat, and flames and make a life-saving difference.”

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.