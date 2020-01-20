Arkansas Among Most Physically Inactive States, According To CDC Study

(KFSM) — According to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arkansas is one of the states with the most physically inactive adults.

The study found seven states to be considered the most inactive which include Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi. Two US territories, Puerto Rico and Guam were also put into the same category as Arkansas.

The south had the highest prevalence of physical inactivity with 28%, followed by the northeast with 25.6%, the midwest with 25% and the west with 20.5%.

Physical inactivity is defined as a self-report of engaging in no leisure-time physical activity during the past month. The data come from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), an ongoing state-based, telephone interview survey conducted by CDC and state health departments.

Respondents were classified as physically inactive if they responded “no” to the following question: “During the past month, other than your regular job, did you participate in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics, golf, gardening, or walking for exercise?”

The maps use combined data from 2015 through 2018 and show noticeable differences in the prevalence of physical inactivity by race/ethnicity.

Click here to view the full report from the CDC.