ATU Students Collect Donations For Local Nonprofts In Observance Of MLK Day

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Students gathered Monday (Jan. 20) to honor MLK Day by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations.

About 75 members of the ATU community volunteers to pack over 2,500 items for the nonprofits after a campus walk in remembrance of King.

Volunteers were able to collect 1,920 personal hygiene items along with 600 blankets for the donation.

“To me, it speaks to more than just service,” said Danielle Brooks, ATU assistant dean for diversity and inclusion. “It speaks to the care of humanity. I think that’s why people woke up so early to come here. It is a cold day, but they came because they know what (King) did, what he endured and what he stood for was bigger than him. I think people understand that today. It’s not only diversity, inclusion, equity and all of those things. It’s people being accepted for who they are. Now, more than ever, I think we are conscious of that and people are realizing how important that is. I think that’s why we have all these people out here this morning.”

This is the fifth year ATU has incorporated a community service project into its observance of MLK Day.