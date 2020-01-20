Celebrate The Dream Parade Held In Fort Smith To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The streets of downtown Fort Smith were packed Monday (Jan. 2) to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Each year Fort Smith holds the MLK Celebrate The Dream Parade. The theme of this year’s parade is courage and purpose, to unite the community.

The Fort Smith School Band played as people watched the parade march down Garrison Avenue.

Grand Marshall Ulysses Washington told 5NEWS it was an honor to be apart of the parade, and he’s thankful for the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Dr. King dreamed about and talked about the beloved community…which is people of all walks of life, various ethnicities, racial makeup and so this day says there’s still a lot to be done,” Washington said.

Over 35 floats participated in the parade Monday.

Organizers are thankful for the support of the community.

This is the 20th year of the Celebrate The Dream Parade in Fort Smith.