Cold But Sunny Monday

It will likely be the coldest day of 2020 so far with highs in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for your Monday but with a light north wind, it’ll feel chilly with wind chills in effect most of the day. The next chance for rain/snow will be Wednesday.

CHILLY MONDAY

Highs will struggle to warm up today. Most of us should at least hit the 40-degree mark (even if it’s brief, especially in NWA). Wind chills will make it feel like the 30s for the majority of Monday.

MESSY WEDNESDAY

Our next system arrives Wednesday. There may be enough cold air lingering in the morning for the first few waves of precipitation to come in as sleet and freezing rain. Most likely this would be temporary as temperatures try to warm later in the day.

-Matt