Feleipe Franks Transferring To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas has been in the market for a quarterback and today they have landed one as Florida graduate transfer Feleipe Franks announced he’ll play for the Razorbacks in 2020.

Franks was the Gators starting quarterback in 2019 until suffering a broken ankle that ended his season early.

“Just how genuine everybody is,” Franks said to 247Sports. “I think that’s something that’s really good and something you don’t get much of nowadays, but that was the best part.”

Franks will enroll immediately and will go through spring practice with the Razorbacks.

During his time with the Gators, Franks threw for 4,593 yards and 38 touchdowns while completing 59 percent of his passes.

Franks will be the favorite to win the starting quarterback role for Arkansas as he’ll battle redshirt freshman K.J. Jefferson, sophomore John Stephen Jones and senior Jack Lindsey.