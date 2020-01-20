Founder And President Of Pay It Forward Fort Smith Accused Of Embezzlement

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police say the founder and president of a nonprofit organization in Fort Smith has been accused of embezzlement.

According to a police report, Pay It Forward Fort Smith president Darla Lackey is accused of taking around $1,400 from the nonprofit.

The police report states that Lackey was running the organization out of her home when she was evicted by her landlords.

After being evicted, she allegedly asked to borrow money from the organization. The report states that the board had not approved the borrowing of the money, but Lackey ‘used it anyway.’

According to the police report, her husband, Craig Lackey, is the vice president of the organization and is on the board as well.

The nonprofit originally operated out of Hope Campus, but were asked to leave and currently do not have an office location, according to the police report.

Fort Smith Police say the investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when it is made available.