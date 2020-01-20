Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating missing 27-year-old Matthew Potts after his vehicle was found abandoned.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle in the East Fly Gap area that been there for approximately one week.

It was determined that the vehicle belonged to Matthew Potts.

The sheriff’s office says he has yet to be located, and that he has had no contact with family or friends.

Potts is described as a 5’10” white male weighing 170 Ibs and having green eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Matthew Potts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 479-667-4127 or Franklin County Dispatch at 479-667-4176.