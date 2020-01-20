Man Arrested Following Stabbing At Poteau Apartment

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — One man has been arrested after a stabbing at a Poteau apartment early Saturday (Jan. 18) morning.

According to Asst. Chief Greg Russell with the Poteau Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment on Windham in the city limits of Poteau around 5:30 a.m. on a call of a stabbing.

45-year-old Bryan Futch was found in his apartment with stab wounds to the back and blunt force trauma to the head.

Futch was transported by life flight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

Investigators on the scene learned that an acquaintance of Futch, 41-year-old Patrick Dillard, was the suspect and had fled the scene after the assault.

Dillard was located by officers at approximately 10:00 am Saturday morning and was taken into custody.

Dillard was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and battery plus assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, and Futch’s condition was not released.