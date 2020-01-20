Production Ceases For Bluebirds Of Happiness At Terra Studios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, Ark. (KFSM) — Jan. 19 was a bittersweet day for Terra Studios. It took years to make the decision to stop production of the Bluebirds of Happiness, a staple of their foundation.

Owners James Ulick and Val Gonzalez say glassblowing leaves too large of a carbon footprint, producing around one million cubic feet of gas emissions a year.

"Using Art to Create a Better World" is Terra Studios' slogan, and owners felt continuing production did not line up with their values.

Ulick and Gonzalez used the same expression when talking about their decision, "People may say it is just one drop in the bucket, but enough drops and the bucket will be full."

They understand they are not on an industrial level, but claim every effort matters.

At their farewell event, there were hundreds of people lining up to purchase the glass treasures. People of all ages enjoyed live music and commemorated an era coming to an end.

Once glassblower Micah Welsh made the last bird, the watching crowd erupted in applause. Welsh said it was an emotional moment.

Bluebirds of Happiness have been around for 37 years, created by hand in Northwest Arkansas, but you can find them around the world.

"The Bluebird is an ideal way to commemorate our most joyful occasions – marriage, anniversaries, births, graduations and engagements," says Terra Studios.

The popular Pink Bird of Hope is a collaboration between Terra Studios and the Ozark Affiliate of The Susan G. Komen Foundation. 10% of sales go towards breast cancer research and awareness.