BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Several fire departments responded to a blaze at a home that was under construction.

The Hwy. 94 East Fire Department, Hickory Creek Fire Department, Beaver Lake Fire Department and the Lowell Fire Department helped save the home on Old Campbell Road from completely burning down Monday (Jan. 20) evening.

There are no injuries reported at this time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.