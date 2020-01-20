Tim Tebow Is Officially A Married Man!

Tim Tebow is officially off the market!

About a year of getting engaged, the Heisman Trophy winner and former Florida Gator quarterback tied the knot with Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, 2017’s Miss Universe, in Cape Town, South Africa, according to People Magazine.

The couple exchanged vows in front of nearly 300 guests during a 30-minute wedding ceremony at Las Paris Estate, People reports.

During the ceremony, Nel-Peters was seen wearing a custom gown made by David’s Bridal whereas Tebow was wearing a tuxedo made by Antar Levar, People teased.

TMZ reports the two also shared photos from their wedding rehearsal dinner, showing a lavish cocktail party. Tebow was wearing a burgundy suit and Nel-Peters complimented him with a strapless red jumpsuit decked out intricate beading designs.

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with,” Tebow told People. “I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Author: First Coast News Staff