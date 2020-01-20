Watch Live: Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles And Handguns Among Demonstrators At VA Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands have swarmed to Richmond for Virginia’s “Lobby Day” gun rights rally, taking place in Capitol Square. Demonstrators are preparing for “Lobby Day,” which is set to start at 11 a.m.

Jan. 20 is traditionally known as “Lobby Day” in Richmond, but with Governor Ralph Northam and a Democratic majority set to roll out tighter gun-safety legislation, those in favor of gun rights are turning out around the Virginia Capitol to press their case against it.

Demonstrators have lined the perimeter of capitol grounds holding signs rallying against the legislation — many of which are armed.

Prior to the rally, Northam issued a State of Emergency, banning all weapons from the capitol grounds after receiving word of credible threats of violence. The weapons ban lasts until 5 p.m. Tuesday but doesn’t affect streets outside of the capitol grounds.

Tight security is in place in preparation for the thousands of advocates anticipated to rally.

Alex Jones, a radio show host with Info Wars and a conspiracy theorist, made an appearance at the rally.

By the way this is Alex Jones from @InfoWarsMedia on a bullhorn in the streets of Richmond. #getupdc @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/52ydp1WGAH — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) January 20, 2020

The organizer of the rally, Philip Van Cleave, said 130,000 armed attendees are expected at the rally.

Protesters lined up in the streets to head to the rally on the Richmond Capitol steps.

Protestors peacefully lining up to go to the rally on the Richmond Capitol steps. #LobbyDay2020 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/53rxW94Z99 — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) January 20, 2020

A group of heavily armed gun rights advocates said they were “just trying to attract attention.”

“Just trying to attract attention,” say a group of heavily armed gun rights advocates who didn’t want to give their names. #RichmondGunRally ⁦@wusa9⁩ pic.twitter.com/kpx4E7Pv8N — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) January 20, 2020

A man was seen carrying a .50 sniper rifle at the rally.

Per the @GovernorVA order, no one is armed on Capitol grounds. But a majority of people on the surrounding streets are carrying. This man, carrying a .50 cal sniper rifle, smiled for photos with other protesters #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yEj9ICLJm7 — Evan Watson 13News Now (@13EvanWatson) January 20, 2020

Van Cleave, the organizer of the rally, tweeted there was a “huge turnout.”

Huge turnout! pic.twitter.com/Yk6K2EYMeC — Phil Van Cleave VCDL (@VCDL_ORG) January 20, 2020

Central Virginia Militia forms up at Lobby Day in #Richmond pic.twitter.com/mlDePktxGA — That Writer Guy (@BBarrouquere) January 20, 2020

Armed demonstrators stood outside capitol grounds.

Gun advocates exercising their 2nd amendment right JUST outside Capitol grounds in Richmond . #LobbyDay2020 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/cW8gfguZT2 — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) January 20, 2020

Virginia Citizens Defense League, a non-profit gun-rights group, planned the pro-gun rally on “Lobby Day.” The group’s original plan was to peacefully carry firearms at the rally.

The league has advocated for what is called “Second Amendment sanctuary” resolutions in over 130 counties and municipalities around the Commonwealth. Though such measures carry no legal weight, the VCDL is still a defiant gesture against tighter legislation.

Plenty of heavily armed folks plan to stay outside the perimeter of the #Richmond2ARally @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4kGZlfFz0h — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) January 20, 2020

In addition to guns, banned items on capitol grounds also include:

sticks

torches

poles

bats

shields

helmets

caustic substances (i.e. pepper spray)

hazardous materials

scissors

razor blades

needles

toy guns

toy weapons

fireworks

glass bottles

laser pointers

aerosol containers

baseballs

softballs

UAVs/drones or any item that can inflict bodily harm that is visible

