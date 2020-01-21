× Bret Bielema Leaving Patriots For Position With Giants

Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema is on the move but he’s staying at the professional level.

According to multiple national reports, Bielema is leaving the New England Patriots to take a role with the New York Giants. The Giants hired Patriots special teams coordinator/receivers coach Joe Judge as their new head coach earlier this month.

Bielema, who was the Razorbacks coach from 2013-2017, had a 97-58 record as a college head coach but struggled during his time in Fayetteville as Arkansas went 29-34 during his five seasons.

With his time with the Patriots, Bielema spent one season as an off the field analyst before taking over as the defensive line coach in 2019. His new role with the Giants has not yet been announced.