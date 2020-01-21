Cold Tuesday With Clouds Increasing

It’ll be another cold day across Arkansas and Oklahoma. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 40s. Clouds will increase this afternoon ahead of our next system which will bring a wintry mix area-wide by Wednesday morning.

CHILLY TUESDAY

A light north wind will become southerly later in the day, but it will stay cold still with highs in the 40s.

WINTRY MIX FOR WEDNESDAY

Waves of precipitation will move in from the west early Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the lowest 6000 FT of the atmosphere will hover around freezing, which means we could see a mix of wintry weather, including snow, sleet, ice, and rain. Later in the morning, the mix will turn over to a complete cold rain. There may a few slick spots for the morning commute Wednesday morning.

--Wintry possible: 12AM - 9AM

--Rain the rest of the day

*both for NWA and the River Valley

-Matt