David Clay Fowlkes To Serve As Acting US Attorney For Western District Of Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — David Clay Fowlkes will serve as Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas after the resignation of Duane ‘DAK’ Kees.

Fowlkes previously served the Office in the position of the First Assistant United States Attorney and supervised the Criminal and Civil Divisions. He has been an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) since December of 2007.

During his time in the United States Attorney’s Office, Fowlkes also previously served as the Coordinator for the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Unit of the USAO, and has prosecuted a variety of criminal cases.

He has also held the positions of Criminal Chief and Senior Litigation Counsel. Fowlkes received the Executive Office of the United States Attorney Director’s Award for Outstanding Litigation Team in 2011 (Recognized for his work on the U.S. v. Bernie Hoffman, aka Tony Alamo jury trial) and the Executive Office of the United States Attorney Director’s Award for Outstanding Performance by an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division in 2014 (Recognized for his work on the “Operation Great Scott” and “Operation Pantera Negra” OCDETF cases).

Prior to coming to the USAO, Fowlkes was a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Benton County, Arkansas, from September 2003 to December 2007.

Born in Harrison, Arkansas, Fowlkes is a graduate of Arkansas State University and University of Arkansas School of Law.