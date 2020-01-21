Deputies Searching For Missing Juvenile Out Of Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing Greenland girl last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 14 leaving her home.

The sheriff’s office describes 17-year-old Abigail Breslow as a white female that’s 5’06 with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her left hand of dots in a circle. She also has a bar piercing on her upper right cheek, and her nose is pierced.

Abigail was last seen on Tuesday, Jan 14, at about 10 p.m. when she left her address near Greenland.

It’s believed she could be in the Fayetteville area, Alma area, Missouri, or headed to Colorado.

She has medications she did not take with her.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.