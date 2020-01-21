Judge Demands City Give Little Rock Officer His Badge And Gun Back After Fatal Shooting

An Arkansas judge ordered the city of Little Rock to give an officer fired for fatally shooting motorist Bradley Blackshire, his badge and gun back as soon as possible, and says the city’s police chief will lose his own badge and gun if officials don’t comply.

A Pulaski County judge on Tuesday found the city in contempt of his order to reinstate Officer Charles Starks, who had been fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire last year.

The judge said the city faces a $10,000 daily fine if it doesn’t comply.

Starks’ attorneys last week argued the city wasn’t complying since Starks was placed on a “relieved of duty” status and wasn’t given his badge or gun back.

Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.