Kettle Brand Chips To Release Two New Flavors

(KFSM) — A popular brand of chips is set to release two new flavors nationwide next month.

The new flavors that will be released in February are Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan Garlic.

Made with real cream and parsley, Farmstand Ranch combines the herbaceous, authentic taste of homestyle ranch with the classic Kettle Brand crunch.

Parmesan Garlichits the savory spot with its bold bite and flavor.

You can find both flavors at grocery and natural food stores starting in February with a price tag of around $3.79 per 8.5 oz bag.