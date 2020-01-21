× Kjerstad Picks Up Another Preseason All-America Honor

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas baseball’s Heston Kjerstad has been named a Preseason First Team All-America honoree by D1 Baseball.

It is the second time this winter he’s been recognized on a first team ballot, getting the same recognition from Collegiate Baseball, and third overall, as Perfect Game placed Kjerstad on the outlet’s second team list.

A junior from Amarillo, Texas, Kjerstad put together a .327 batting average last year over 65 starts, leading the team in hits (87) and home runs (17). It was the second consecutive season he’s tallied 87 knocks, as he drove in 51 RBIs and scored 53 runs in 2019.

With his 58 RBIs in 2018, the feat made him the first Razorback to have 50 or more in his first two seasons since Rodney Nye in 1988 & 1999. He finished the year with 24 multi-hit performances, good for third on the team, with half of his multi-hit games consisting of three or more. Kjerstad finished the 2019 season as a Second Team All-SEC honoree.

The 2020 slate kicks off with Eastern Illinois for the second-straight season, beginning on Friday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.