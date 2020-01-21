Naturals’ Mascots To Deliver Special Valentine’s Day Gifts

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that Strike the Sasquatch and Sinker the Lake Creature will be playing the role of ‘Cupid’ for Valentine’s Day this year.

For $75, you can give your sweetheart the gift of baseball this year for Valentine’s Day.

The popular mascots will be delivering a baseball-themed gift that will feature a rose, box of chocolates and a ticket voucher good for four Dugout Premium tickets to Opening Night on Thursday, April 16.

The special gifts will be delivered by one of the Naturals’ mascots at an agreed upon time and location on Friday, Feb. 14. A Naturals representative will confirm the date and time once the order is placed.

With a very limited amount of packages available so fans are asked to place their order no later than Friday, Feb. 7.

Fans that are interested can visit www.nwanaturals.com and complete the ORDER FORM under the SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS tab. You can also call (479) 927-4900 or stop by the Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Once the form has been received, a member of the Naturals will contact you directly to confirm the order as well as the time and place of the delivery on Friday, Feb. 14. Space is very limited so fans are encouraged to reserve their spot today. Delivery times are estimated and subject to change.

The Naturals will begin their 2020 season on April 16 as they take on the Corpus Christi Hooks at Arvest Ballpark.