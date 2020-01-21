New Criminal Investigation Center Opens At Bentonville Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A new criminal investigation center is officially open at the Bentonville Police Department.

The city says this facility is the first of its kind in Northwest Arkansas. It houses a full emergency operations center, including a dispatch center.

“We no longer have to evacuate our center. We have no break in service, meaning our citizens will never have to wait for a phone call to go answered or radio traffic,” 911 manager Ronya Marveggio said.

The building is designed as a tornado shelter and can withstand natural disasters, something that Administrative Captain John Hubbard says will have a positive effect on the community.

“It’s an amazing facility, it’s 24/7 hardened facility that our citizens will call 911 and need some help... it’s here,” he said.

Many of the people now working in the facility agree it is state of the art.

“I’ve been a dispatcher since 1996, so to be a part of this is a big deal.. I’m grateful and lucky to be a part of this center and this city,” Marveggio said.