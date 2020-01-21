Nickelback With Stone Temple Pilots Announced For The AMP In 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) —Nickelback will be making a stop at the Walmart AMP on their All the Right Reasons Tour 2020 this summer.

The multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band will be in Rogers on Saturday, Aug. 8, as part of the 2020 Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. and prices range from $25 to $139 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, No. 1 album, All The Right Reasons, by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love.

Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will join as special guests.