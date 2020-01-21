Nine, Including Children, Injured In Hoxie School Bus Crash

HOXIE, Ark. (KFSM) — Multiple people, including children, were injured after a dump truck ran into the back of a school bus in Northeast Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 21) a dump truck was traveling along Highway 63 south of Hoxie when it rear-ended a school bus as it began to turn off of the main highway onto Lawrence County Road 703.

The crash caused the bus to veer off the roadway and overturn.

Seven children and both drivers were injured in the crash. All were taken to a Jonesboro hospital except for one student who was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

Although two of the minors on board the bus had to be extricated from the wreckage, none of the injuries initially assessed at the scene were believed to be life-threatening, according to ASP.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.