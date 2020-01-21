One Person Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Atkins

ATKINS, Ark. (KTHV) — According to Superintendent of Atkins Schools Jody Jenkins, Atkins School District received a 911 “panic button” alert that a shootout was taking place about 5 miles south of Atkins and the campus.

Following the alert, officials learned that it was the Atkins Police Department and a suspect involved in the shooting.

Police say they received reports of a person walking down Highway 105 with a gun. The suspect was allegedly pointing the gun at vehicles passing by.

When officers approached, the suspect reportedly began firing before fleeing into the wooded area east of Highway 105.

The suspect was shot and killed by police, but no officers were injured during the incident.

The school was on lockdown for about 25-30 minutes, but at no time was there any danger to students or staff.