One Person Injured In Fort Smith House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A house fire Tuesday (Jan. 21) morning injured one man in Fort Smith.

The fire broke out at a home on Kendall Avenue around 6 a.m.

The house was engulfed in flames after the fire started in the garage.

Fire crews were called to the scene and found two people inside the home.

Fort Smith Fire chief Tommy Bishop said after an investigation they have determined the fire was an accident.

Bishop told 5NEWS the homeowners were working on motorcycles in the garage, smelled gasoline and noticed gas leaking out of a part on the bike. The gas spread throughout the garage and made contact with a space heater, which sparked the flames.

Three motorcycles were destroyed in the fire.

One man was taken to a local hospital for injuries he sustained from the flames but has since been transferred to Northwest Medical Center for treatment for second-degree burns.

Those living in the home said they are expected to make a full recovery, but they will have to completely redo the house or move because it's a total loss.