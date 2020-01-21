Plumbing Issues Being Fixed At Cavanaugh Mound Estates In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith mobile home community is feeling slight relief as sewage issues begin to be resolved.

Tenants say they have been dealing with raw sewage, overgrown trees and drainage issues at Cavanaugh Mound Estates located near Jenny Lind and Cavanaugh Road.

Sewage drains are visible when they should be below the frost line and water lines are exposed when it needs to be covered by an insulated box to prevent freezing.

One tenant says Roto-Rooter was seen Tuesday (Jan. 21) fixing the issues at Cavanaugh Mound Estates.

It’s unknown if all of the problems were completely fixed.

The City of Fort Smith gave Collective Capital, who took over management of the property a year ago, until today to fix all of the plumbing violations.