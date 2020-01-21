Sallisaw Veterinary Clinic Destroyed In Fire

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — An investigation is underway after Premier Equine Veterinary Services in Sallisaw was destroyed in a fire Monday (Jan. 20) night.

According to Chief Barry Orendorff with Central High Fire Association, three horses were killed in the fire and possibly some puppies that could not be accounted for.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where it took at least three tankers and three pumpers to get the fire under control. Chief Orendorff says crews from all over the area were called in to assist Central High Fire Association, including Maple Rural Fire District and Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but at this time officials believe it could have been caused by an electrical issue.

According to those close to the veterinarian at Premier, about $3,000 worth of grain for the animals was ruined in the fire, along with the medical records for all of the animals that came into the facility.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses.