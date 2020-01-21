On the eve of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the Senate leader proposed a compressed calendar for opening statements, White House lawyers argued for a swift acquittal and the Capitol braced for the contentious proceedings to unfold. Voting the proposal will be one of the first orders of business when senators convene Tuesday.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abuse of power by withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine as he pressed the country to announce an investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstruction of Congress by refusing to comply with the House investigation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday put forth a condensed, calendar for each side to give opening statements. It would allow both House mangers — the prosecution — and White House lawyers — the defense — 24 hours each over two days to present opening arguments. That means unless either side gives up any of its time, the first four days of the trial could last 12 hours each. The trial is scheduled to take place during the Senate’s afternoon session starting at 1 p.m. each day., so the first week of the trial could last until 1 a.m. this Wednesday – Saturday.

Senators would then be allowed up to 16 hours for questions to the prosecution and defense, followed by four hours of debate, according to the Associated Press.

After that, then there could be a vote on allowing new witnesses. A handful of Republicans have said they want to consider witness testimony and documents that weren’t part of the House investigation.

After all arguments and witnesses are heard, there will be deliberations followed by a vote on each article of impeachment. Sixty-seven of the 100 senators must vote in favor to convict.

If more witnesses are approved, the trial could go well into February. But with Senate rules requiring the trial to run six days a week, it’s conceivable that a trial with no witnesses could be finished in less than two weeks.