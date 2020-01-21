A speedy trial would appease Trump, based on what Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, said to Fox News on Sunday. He said Trump wants the trial finished before the State Of The Union on Feb. 4.

“We are gratified that the draft resolution protects the President’s rights to a fair trial, and look forward to presenting a vigorous defense on the facts and the process as quickly as possible, and seeking an acquittal as swiftly as possible,” said White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland.

It’s not clear if McConnell wrote the proposed rules independently or in coordination with White House counsel. He suggested last month that he would be working with Trump’s team in preparing for the trial.

“Everything I do during this, I am coordinating with White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position,” McConnell told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last month, adding that there was no chance Trump would be removed from office.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the proposed rules package “a national disgrace” and a “cover-up.”

“It’s clear Sen. McConnell is hell-bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses and documents and intent on rushing the trial through,” Schumer said. He vowed to propose votes Tuesday to try to amend the rules package.

House Democrats in their initial court filing over the weekend called Trump’s conduct the “worst nightmare” of the framers of the Constitution. The White House responded, saying the charges against Trump are not impeachable offenses.

With Republicans holding the majority in the Senate and needing only 51 votes to pass, the rules are likely to be approved. Unlike normal Senate proceedings, Vice President Mike Pence will not be involved should there be a tie in the trial. In the case of a 50-50 vote, the tie will be broken by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial.

That might also appease four senators who serve as jurors — Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet — because they are running for president and will be forced off the campaign trail just as the primary elections are getting underway. The Iowa caucuses will be held Feb. 3.

Author: TEGNA, ZEKE MILLER (ERIC TUCKER and LISA MASCARO Associated Press)