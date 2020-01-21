Two Men Sentenced For Selling Meth In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Two men have been sentenced to federal prison for selling methamphetamine in the River Valley.

According to the 12th/21st District Drug Task Force, an investigation led to the arrests Cory Phillips and Russell Hofer.

The investigation into the men led detectives to find about 25 pounds of meth, which equals about 45,600 dosage units.

During interviews, members of the drug trafficking organization admitted to dealing over 900 pounds of meth in the past six years. That is approximately 1,641,600 dosage units that were put onto the streets in the River Valley.

The Drug Task Force is comprised of investigators from the Greenwood Police Department, Fort Smith Police Department, Sebastian County Sheriff Office and investigators from Crawford and Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Phillips was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute methamphetamine. Hofer was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison on the same charge.