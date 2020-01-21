SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Washington County Detention Center Visitation And Mail System Down

Posted 10:10 pm, January 21, 2020, by

(KFSM) — The current email and visitation provider for the Washington County Detention Center is currently down.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Smart Communications Holding Inc. suddenly and without prior notification turned off access to their system.

Detainees currently incarcerated at the Washington County Detention Center cannot schedule visitations until the new system by a new provider is installed.

The sheriff’s office says hopefully it will be up and running early next week.

This also means all mail for detainees will need to be sent directly to the sheriff’s office at 1155 W. Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.