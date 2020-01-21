Washington County Detention Center Visitation And Mail System Down

(KFSM) — The current email and visitation provider for the Washington County Detention Center is currently down.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Smart Communications Holding Inc. suddenly and without prior notification turned off access to their system.

Detainees currently incarcerated at the Washington County Detention Center cannot schedule visitations until the new system by a new provider is installed.

The sheriff’s office says hopefully it will be up and running early next week.

This also means all mail for detainees will need to be sent directly to the sheriff’s office at 1155 W. Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville.