Winter Weather Advisory Expanded

A winter weather advisory has been expanded to include all of our viewing area. This includes Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. It begins at midnight and continues until 3PM on Wednesday.

Mixed precipitation (snow, sleet, freezing drizzle, and rain) is possible. Accumulations will be minor, but some places may see up to one inch. The timing of the transition from rain to the mixed precipitation could change, which will affect snow/sleet accumulations.

This will cause difficult travel during the morning commute on Wednesday.

-Sabrina