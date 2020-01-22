2020 Rocklahoma Lineup Announced Including Slipknot, Staind & Five Finger Death Punch

PRYOR, Okla. (KFSM) — Rocklahoma announced its 2020 lineup on Wednesday (Jan. 22).

America’s biggest Memorial Day party returns for the 13th year on May 22, 23, and 24.

The festival highlights current rock artists and classic bands on three stages at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, just outside Tulsa, OK.

This year’s headliners include Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot, and Staind.

Rocklahoma campgrounds open a full week before the festival begins to get the party started early.

go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.