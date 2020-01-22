ArcBest Named As One Of 500 Best Employers For Diversity List By Forbes

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A River Valley logistics company has been named in the 2020 Top 500 List of the Best Employers for Diversity.

ArcBest ranks 340 on the list published by Forbes in partnership with Statista.

This is the second consecutive year the company has appeared on the list. In 2019 is ranked number 483.

“We are truly honored to be among the Best Employers for Diversity for the second year in a row,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “Our values-driven culture sets us apart from many others, and we want to continue strengthening a culture where every employee is respected and appreciated. Creating a diverse workplace environment for our team members also helps us provide a great experience to our diverse customer base.”

To determine the list, Forbes worked with research firm Statista, which anonymously surveyed 60,000 employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

Respondents were asked open-ended questions on a series of statements surrounding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their employer.

The rankings were aggregated using four criteria: Direct Recommendations, Indirect Recommendations, Diversity Among Top Executives/Board Members and Diversity KPIs.

The 500 companies receiving the highest total scores were named to the list, which can be viewed at forbes.com.