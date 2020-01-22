Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Calls On Senate To Reject Trump Impeachment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined 20 other state attorneys general in signing a letter asking senators to reject the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Parts of the letter states, “Impeachment should never be a partisan response to one party losing a presidential election. If successful, an impeachment proceeding nullifies the votes of millions of citizens. The Democrat-controlled House passing of these constitutionally-deficient articles of impeachment amounts, at bottom, to a partisan politicals effort that undermines the democratic process itself.”

Today I stood at the US Capitol to announce an unprecedented letter to the Senate describing the legal flaws of this impeachment and how it undermines the democratic process and tears at the threads of our democracy. pic.twitter.com/R40eXH4Sd5 — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) January 22, 2020

Opening arguments began Wednesday in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as House prosecutors outlined his “corrupt scheme” to abuse power and obstruct Congress. They faced the challenge of making the case before a skeptical Republican-held Senate.

The letter was signed by attorneys general in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.