Benton County Sheriff’s Office Releases New Mobile App

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has released a new mobile app to provide the community with access to important public safety information.

According to a press release, the app will include Jail Roster, Warrants, Child Support Warrants, Calls for Service, Shelters & Hotlines, and a County Directory.

The App also provides users the ability to receive Emergency Alerts, view important information regarding Active Shooter Protocols with training videos and links to local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The Benton County Sheriﬀ’s App is a free Download for both iPhone and Android. You can find the app by searching BCSO or Benton County Sheriﬀ’s Oﬃce.