Border Patrol Agents Discover 37 People Inside Tractor-Trailers During Checkpoint Stops

Three failed illegal alien smuggling attempts lead to the discovery of 37 people inside semi-tractor trailers.

Agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint referred a semi tractor-trailer to secondary inspection Friday evening after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the trailer. During the second inspection, agents discovered 11 illegal aliens inside the trailer hidden between pallets of flour. Border Patrol agents determined the 11 subjects were from the countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico. Agents took all subjects into custody.

Kingsville agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint referred a tractor and trailer for secondary inspection Sunday evening after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the trailer. According to Border Patrol, during the secondary inspection, agents searched the trailer and discovered nine illegal aliens attempting to conceal themselves within the crates of produce. Agents arrested all the subjects and escorted them to the station for processing. During processing, agents determined the subjects were from the countries of Mexico and El Salvador.

On Monday morning, agents working at the Falfurrias checkpoint referred a tractor and trailer for a secondary inspection after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted. Agents searched the trailer and discovered 17 illegal aliens. Agents arrested the driver and escorted all the subjects to the station for processing.

Border Patrol processed all the subjects accordingly.