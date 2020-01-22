Deputy Injured, Man Arrested After Standoff In Northeast Arkansas

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries while exchanging gunfire with a man in northeast Arkansas after responding to a call about terroristic threats.

Eugene Collins (photo courtesy of Craighead County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, Craighead County Deputy Sheriff Logan Dotson was struck in his head twice with shotgun pellets shortly after he and Caraway Police Chief Shannon Kelems arrived at a home near Carraway.

A probable cause affidavit shows that officers were called there after Eugene Junior Collins threatened to kill seven people inside of the home.

The 49-year-old man is being held on a $5 million bond on an Aggravated Assault charge.

Jail records do not list an attorney for Collins.

