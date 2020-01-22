× Musselman Tops CBS Sports’ Mid-Season Grades For New Coaches

CBS SPORTS (KFSM) – Arkansas hasn’t been to a Sweet 16 since 1996 — the same year Pokémon was first released. Razorback fans have seen a lot since then including 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, but the major success former coach Nolan Richardson enjoyed has mostly eluded the Razorbacks. However, new Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has injected newfound hope in a program that craves it.

While there’s work to do yet in the SEC for Arkansas to get to the NCAA Tournament in his first season, in nine short months Musselman has reinvigorated the Arkansas program and its passionate fanbase. And Musselman is winning in recruiting — particularly within the borders of the state — and he’s winning on the court at a level not seen in years.

That’s why a little past the halfway point of the college basketball season, Musselman grades out at the top of our report card for coaches in their first season on the job at new school in a major conference, which you can see here

Click here for a complete look at the grades