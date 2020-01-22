No Accidents Reported On Hwy. 59 In Cedarville After Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The interstates caused headaches and accidents this morning for drivers but other state highways and county roads with less traffic didn’t encounter the same problems.

While a wintery mix of sleet and rain fell for most of the area and a light dusting of snow blanketed the ground in Cedarville, drivers found road conditions to be okay.

“I come from Natural Dam down to Cedarville and the roads weren’t too awful bad. There were slick spots over there on top of Natural Dam hill, but it was pretty passable," Jimmy Brown who lives in Natural Damn said.

Cedarville High School was just one of the many schools in the River Valley that shut down because of the weather.

Most people in the small town opted to stay indoors and out of the cold, but unfortunately for some adults they didn’t get to enjoy the snow day.

“The roads were snow-packed and it was really wet snow so it was good traction. We know here at work if we can’t get here the boss will come and get us," Sally Sheridan said.

Parts of Highway 59 were slushy but as the day continued, conditions improved and by noon the roads were pretty clear.

A spokesperson for ARDOT says there were no accidents reported on Highway 59.

Most drivers used caution to navigate the curves of this two-lane road.

“Well, you want to drive slow. You don’t want to drive really fast because you’ll hit slick spots. I have a four-wheel drive and I didn’t drive fast, I was driving no more than 35-40 miles per hour," Aubrey Mathews from Van Buren said.