Perry Dominates Inside As Arkansas Falls On The Road

STARKVILLE, MISS. (KFSM) – The lack of size is going to be an issue every time Arkansas steps on the court this season and at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, it proved to be the difference.

Reggie Perry tied a career high with 26 points while pulling down 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs took care of Arkansas 77-70 at home.

The loss for Arkansas gives them their first losing streak of the season. The Razorbacks (14-4, 3-3) will host TCU on Saturday as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Foul shooting was a huge difference in the contest as Arkansas was just 6-11 from the charity stripe, including an 0-5 start, while Mississippi State went 27-31.

Mississippi State led by four at halftime and never let Arkansas get all the way back despite seeing their lead cut to one possession on multiple occasions. Arkansas never had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Mason Jones led Arkansas with 20 points while Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 20 and Isaiah Joe continued to struggle as he finished with just five points on 2-of-13 shooting.