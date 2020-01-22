× Snow Wrapping Up, Sleet and Rain The Rest Of Wednesday

Snow fell this morning leaving around a dusting across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. With warming temperatures, light sleet and rain will impact the remainder of Wednesday with temperatures staying in the 30s.

Light sleet and rain will continue for the rest of the day. More rain showers are likely on Thursday. Most of the snow accumulation should melt with the light rain moving in.

Winter weather advisories will last until midnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

-Matt