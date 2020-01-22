Springdale Police Warning Residents About Potential Scam

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department is warning residents about a potential scam that was reported.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a resident responded to an ad that paid well for a dog sitting job. The resident was told that they would get a check for pre-payment, but that the check would be made for more than they agreed to and the resident would need to send the difference to a third party.

Springdale Police say the bank that the resident took the check to recognized this as being a scam and did not cash the check.

If you have seen or experienced a similar situation recently, call your local police department.

