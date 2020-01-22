Wreck Blocks All Traffic On I-49 Near West Fork

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas State Police responded to a wreck near West Fork that wound up blocking all lanes of northbound traffic on Wednesday morning (Jan 22).

The initial report from Arkansas State Police came in around 7 a.m.

It initially blocked only the inside lane, but around 20 minutes later it blocked all of the lanes.

According to Danny Straesal of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there is a person trapped behind the Walmart truck on the bridge near West Fork.

He couldn’t comment on injuries but said that no one is dead.

As of 8 a.m. there was still a scene on idrivearkansas.com showing traffic backed up to the tunnel in the northbound lane.

