Alleged Rape At University Of Arkansas Dorm Under Investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Authorities are investigating a reported rape at a dorm on the University of Arkansas campus.

A university police log shows the alleged crime happened in Yocum Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

The report was given to University of Arkansas police by a Campus Security Authority (CSA), who are "individuals in certain positions outside the police department who may receive information regarding a crime even when the victim does not report the crime to police," according to Capt. Gary Crain, spokesman for UAPD.