Arkansas Flips Running Back From Maryland

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As the regular signing period approaches, Arkansas football continues to make additions. Ebony Jackson, a running back from Georgia, committed to the Hogs on Thursday.

The storm don’t last forever momma ❤️🙏 #WPS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V1LqmNSB87 — ebony jackson ✞ ¹ (@heavoo6) January 23, 2020

Jackson, a three-star back according to 24/7 sports, had previously committed to Tennessee and Maryland. He verbally pledged to Tennessee in April of 2019, before flipping to Maryland in June. He made an official visit to Arkansas four days ago, and flipped from the Terrapins to the Hogs earlier today.

Jackson is 6’1, 205 lbs, and also had offers from Ole Miss and Alabama. He marks the 18th new addition for Sam Pittman, nine of who already signed early.