Eureka Springs’ ‘Queen Anne’ Property To Open As Destination Wedding, Events And Wellness Center

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (TB&P) — A Rogers businesswoman with deep roots in Arkansas’ travel and tourism sector announced Thursday (Jan. 23) a new hospitality venture in a historical Eureka Springs property.

The Queen Anne Mansion and Resort will open April 4 as an all-inclusive wedding destination and luxury events space.

Ann Gray is the founder and owner of the new business, operating as Royale Hospitality International LLC (RHI). Steve and Lata Lovell, real estate investors who live in Williamsburg, Va., own the property and have leased it to RHI to operate and maintain.

“I’ve been working on this concept for the past five years,” Gray said in a statement. “When I explored my vision for an all-inclusive wedding, events and wellness destination with the Lovells, we found our missions aligned perfectly.”

Since 2018 Gray has owned and managed an integrative wellness clinic in Rogers, Innovative Wellness NWA. For years she served as the group travel director for the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, traveling throughout North America promoting the state to group tour operators.

In the 1980s she owned and operated a Eureka Springs gift shop.

“Ann’s mission for the property matches ours,” Steve Lovell said in a news release announcing the venture. “We want to see this national historic treasure come alive again and become a greater asset to the community. Ann’s vision is an absolute parallel to our goals — what we see as the ‘forever future’ for the Queen Anne, things that can sustain the property for the next 100 years.”

