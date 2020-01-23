Fayetteville Man Facing 15 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is facing 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking after being caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Richard Warren, 41, was sentenced Thursday (Jan. 23) to 188 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

In April 2019, officers with Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force observed Warren leaving a home in Fayetteville. Once his identity was confirmed, a traffic stop was initiated.

Before making contact with the officers, Warren fled on foot and was ultimately apprehended and taken into custody.

When searching Warren, detectives located a large amount of methamphetamine mixture that was divided into individual baggies.

Approximately 222 grams of methamphetamine were seized from Warren.

Warren was indicted by a federal grand jury in May of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in August of 2019.

His case was investigated by the Arkansas Fourth (4th) Judicial District Drug Task Force.